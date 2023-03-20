Bastille Confirmed For London’s Kew The Music 2023

Bastille - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Bastille will be playing a special summer show in London. The pop-rock band, who released Give Me The Future in 2022, will headline Kew The Music at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London on July 11 as part of its ‘Bad Blood X’ Tour, which celebrates 10 years of the band’s debut album. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on March 23.

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of its breakthrough debut album, Bad Blood, Bastille recently announced the release of Bad Blood X, an extended vinyl edition of its multi-million selling, award winning album that catapulted Dan Smith and company from alt-pop newcomers to the global chart-conquering festival headliners of today.

Also recently announced for the Kew The Music series are Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, The Haçienda Classiçal, The Human League and Jack Savoretti. Tickets for these performances are already on sale.

Bastille have a busy summer ahead, with a mixture of outdoor shows and festival appearances lined up, including headline slots at Margate Summer Series and Depot In The Castle in Cardiff.

Pre-order Bad Blood X.

Bastille play the following tour dates in 2023:

Fri May 12 2023 – LANCASTER Williamson Park

Wed June 28 2023 – DUBLIN Trinity College Dublin

Fri June 30 2023 – NEWMARKET Racecourse

Sat July 01 2023 – MARGATE Dreamland

Sun July 02 2023 – EXETER Powderham Castle

Fri July 07 2023 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl

Sat July 08 2023 – CARDIFF Castle

Sun July 09 2023 – BRIDLINGTON Bridlington Spa

Tue July 11 2023 – LONDON Kew Gardens

Thu July 13 2023 – LEEDS Millennium Square

Fri July 14 2023 – LONDON Alexandra Palace Park

Wed July 19 2023 – WARWICK Warwick Castle

Sat July 22 2023 – PENN Big Park

Sun July 23 2023 – LUDLOW Ludlow Castle

Sat July 29 2023 – DUNDEE Slessor gardens

Sun August 06 2023 – CHELMSFORD Crix