Bastille, Blossoms Confirmed For Leeds’ Millennium Square Summer Series 2023

Bastille - Photo: Jeff Spicer/ECB via Getty Images

Big names including Bastille and Blossoms will have Leeds’ Millennium Square rocking this summer as the venue’s annual concert series returns with a blockbuster program.

The Summer Series will be making a welcome return to the Yorkshire city from July 6 until August 5, 2023, promising an unforgettable experience with sixteen open-air gigs from world-renowned and emerging acts.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Leeds Civic Hall, the annual ticketed series will showcase an eclectic program of events, catering to every musical taste.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival kicks off on Thursday, July 6 with the Sounds Of The City concert series, bringing some of rock, indie and pop’s most prominent names to the heart of Leeds city centre across seven nights. Artists lined up to perform include McFly, Kasabian, Blossoms, Bastille, and The Wombats plus special guests.

Elsewhere, fans of the 70s are in for a treat as legendary Nile Rodgers and CHIC bring their jam-packed catalog of hits on July 19, the international smash-hit tribute show to ‘ABBA: Thank You For The Music’ takes to the stage on July 21 and the world-renowned Brutus Gold’s Love Train returns for another outdoor retro spectacular on August 4.

Chart-topping folk-rock band The Levellers host a ‘Beautiful Day Out’ on July 22 and on the following day (July 23), the Leeds Ska and Mod Festival returns with this year’s line-up including the likes of Bad Manners and From The Jam.

The acclaimed 50-piece Orchestra of Opera North will be back with two more all-star open-air concerts featuring original chart-topping artists from the last four decades. The fourth instalment of 80s Classical takes place on July 28 featuring pop legends Nik Kershaw, Go West and Carol Decker. On July 29, Club Classical Anthems returns with a ground-breaking club/classical crossover featuring Utah Saints, Janice Robinson and Kelli-Leigh.

The last week of the Summer Series sees incredible local and national gospel artists and choirs take to the stage at the soul-stirring Gospel Explosion on August 3. Rounding up the concert series on August 5, the Popworld Festival returns with a huge line-up for its second edition including Ronan Keating, B*Witched and Chesney Hawkes.

The season culminates with hosting the official start of the annual Leeds Pride celebrations with a free event on Millennium Square on August 6 2023.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the Summer Series back to Millennium Square with more exciting musical performances from an eclectic program of artists.

“It’s shaping up to be an exciting summer for Leeds, with our Leeds 2023 year of culture in full swing and a vibrant calendar of activities happening all across the city. We can’t wait to see the square playing its part and to welcome fans back for some epic events.”

A number of street food catering concessions together with a fully licensed bar will be available within the specially created outdoor arena. The venue is also fully accessible with a raised viewing platform, disabled toilets and Mobile Changing Places. Full accessibility information and companion ticket details are available from the venue website or by calling the City Centre Box office.

Tickets for all events along with information on the full line-up are available to purchase online from the event’s official website or from the Carriageworks Theatre (open two hours before any performances at the Carriageworks Theatre).

Visit the Millennium Square’s Summer Series official website for further information.