Beabadoobee Announces First Ever European Headline Tour For 2023

Beabadoobee - Photo: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Beabadoobee has announced her first-ever European headline tour for the spring of 2023. You can check out all the details below.

The singer-songwriter, who released her second album Beatopia in July, is due to begin the stint in Hamburg on March 4. Further dates will follow in Berlin (March 5), Munich (7), Milan (8) and Zurich (9). Bea is then scheduled to visit Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Oslo, Copenhagen and other European cities over the course of that month. Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time tomorrow, Thursday, November 17.

“Comin’ to Europe in March for my first ever headline tour aaaHHHHH OMFG,” Bea wrote on social media to announce the upcoming shows, adding: “Can’t wait to see u all next year <3.”

Following the newly-confirmed European run, Bea will open for Taylor Swift at select dates of her 2023 North American ‘Eras Tour’.

Beabadoobee is currently out on her own North American headline tour, and has recently played concerts in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Her highly anticipated debut album Fake It Flowers was released in 2020 to widespread critical acclaim (“a thrilling debut from Gen-Z’s newest guitar hero,” NME “the charismatic star of the indie revival,” The Times “at once raw and confessional, yet at the same time anthemic in scale,” Dazed), and debuted in the top 10 of the UK charts.

2022’s follow up Beatopia is a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a 7 year old Beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since. Beatopia debuted in the top 5 of the UK charts.

Beabadoobee plays the following European dates in 2023:

March 04 – Uebel & Gefährlich – Hamburg, Germany

March 05 – Hole44 – Berlin, Germany

March 07 – Technikum – Munich, Germany

March 08 – Magazzini Generali – Milan, Italy

March 09 – Dynamo – Zurich, Switzerland

March 11 – Le Trabendo – Paris, France

March 12 – Rotondes – Luxembourg, Luxembourg

March 13 – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium

March 15 – Zoom – Frankfurt, Germany

March 16 – Stollwerck – Cologne, Germany

March 17 – Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 19 – Vulkan Arena – Oslo, Norway

March 20 – Fryshuset – Stockholm, Sweden

March 21 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark