Becky Hill Recruits Chase And Status For ‘Disconnect’

Becky Hill - Photo: Simon Emmett

Becky Hill has partnered with Chase & Status on “Disconnect,” her incendiary new dancefloor anthem. Hill and the legendary UK duo wrote the track with Emily Makis, Karen Poole and Kieron McIntosh.

Becky says, “A decade on from ‘Afterglow’ and I honestly didn’t think that I’d be able to do it again, but I have never been more excited about a drum ‘n’ bass tune like I am about ‘Disconnect.’ It’s a true dance floor record that tows the line between the rave and the radio, and to be working with the likes of Chase & Status, who I have dreamed of working with since I was a teenager, is a real moment for me. It’s been going off at festivals over the last few months and I can’t wait for everyone to have it for themselves. I’m so proud of this one.”

Becky Hill, Chase & Status - Disconnect (Official Visualiser)

Hill, who completed a sold-out tour of the U.S. last fall (her first), will return to the States for Outside Lands and a trio of headline shows. She’ll be playing The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (August 10), The Royale in Boston (October 5), and New York City’s Brooklyn Steel (October 6). The Guardian recently connected Hill with Fatboy Slim to prep the “Glasto virgin” on what to expect at her debut Glastonbury performance.

“Disconnect” comes on the heels of Hill’s collaboration with Lewis Thompson, “Side Effects,” which has amassed over 20 million combined global streams to date while combined worldwide views on TikTok have surpassed 49 million. The song is in the top 20 of Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally and the UK’s Official Dance Singles Chart.

Billboard said, “A wondrous dance song like ‘Side Effects’ isn’t the least bit surprising when considering Becky Hill’s track record: the UK house mainstay has been scoring hits for nearly a decade, and her voice is pristinely attuned to this type of kinetic energy.”

