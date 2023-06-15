Becky Hill Receives Prestigious ‘BRIT Billion’ Streaming Award

Becky Hill - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Becky Hill is the latest artist to receive a BRIT Billion Award by the BPI, the representative voice for the UK’s world leading record labels and music companies.

The BRIT Billion award celebrates an artist’s achievement in surpassing the landmark of one billion career UK streams – as calculated by the Official Charts Company. Hill was presented with the prestigious award backstage at Parklife Festival in Manchester’s Heaton Park on Sunday (June 11) ahead of her performance.

In an official statement, the singer said, “1,000,000,000 streams of my music in the UK. Wild. This year marks my 11th year in the music industry and for eight of them I dreamed of ‘breaking the UK’… I think this award signifies that goal being achieved! Thanks to the songwriters and producers that created this music with me over the years and thanks to YOU music lovers for listening & dancing! Now for the rest of the world!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Officially launched on May 4, 2023, the first wave of 13 artists to receive the BRIT Billion award included global icons ABBA, Coldplay, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, pioneering rap and hip-hop artists AJ Tracey and Headie One, and chart-dominating pop artists and singer-songwriters Anne-Marie, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Lewis Capaldi, RAYE, Rita Ora and Sam Smith. Recent recipients include Years & Years’ Olly Alexander, who received the BRIT Billion award from Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh at Mighty Hoopla festival, and singer-songwriter James Arthur, who was presented with his award live on BBC’s The One Show from presenters Alex Scott and Roman Kemp.

An extension of the existing BRIT Certified scheme and its iconic Platinum, Gold, and Silver tiers, BRIT Billion marks the first time in its five-decade history that the certifications scheme officially recognizes an artist’s combined success across multiple projects. The One Billion career total will include tracks an artist has appeared on either as the principal performer or as a featured artist, as credited by the Official Charts.

In May, Becky Hill returned with a brand single, “Side Effects,” bringing the dance icon’s signature upbeat energy back just in time for summer. The new song was co-written by the two-time BRIT Award-winning star, plus frequent collaborators Lewis Thompson and Karen Poole, producer Jon Shave, and pop star MNEK.

Listen to the best of Becky Hill on Apple Music and Spotify.