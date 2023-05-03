Becky Hill, Inhaler And More To Perform At Ireland’s Sea Sessions 2023

Becky Hill - Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Ireland’s top surf and music festival, Sea Sessions, returns in 2023 with a host of international and Irish acts to the lineup for June’s beach party.

The impressive lineup now includes headliners Kasabian, Becky Hill and The Coronas alongside special guests Groove Armada (DJ Set) with Inhaler, Moncrieff, Ben Hemsley, Obskür, Cian Ducrot, Le Boom and 49th & Main.

Also on the Sea Sessions lineup are King Kong Company, Hannah Laing, Joesef, Pete & Bas, Girls of the Internet, Grooverider and MC Fokus, Crazy P Soundsystem, Ryan Mack, Skaar, Somebody’s Child, Monjola, Thumper, The K’s, Khakikid, Mathman, EFÉ, Brad Heidi, Jack Botts, Aimée, Kingfishr, Jen Payne, Zion Train, Sarah Crean, Zaska, Cruel Sister, Jordan Nocturne, Fya Fox, Lavengro, Colin Perkins, Dave Duke, Katie Phelan, Faceplant, Jessica Doolan, Post-Party, January Winters, Ricky Chong, Odhran Murphy, Meryl Streek, Rosecaps, Volleyball, Bruising Shins, Unsigned Sessions and many more.

Situated right on the beach in Bundoran, County Donegal, this unique event mixes great music with surfing, skateboarding, BMX, rollerblading, beach yoga and more.

Festivalgoers are invited to try their hand at some of the festival’s beach sports – including barefoot tag rugby and soccer tournaments. Tickets for the event are available now. Visit the event’s official website for further information.

This summer, Becky Hill will also be returning to Ibiza. The 2023 Ibiza Rocks series will included huge headline residencies from Hill, along with Craig David, Joel Corry, Nathan Dawe and Tom Zanetti, plus weekly club brand favourites Applebum and Ibiza Anthems.

Guests will get a true taste of what’s to come this summer at the two opening party weekends featuring six different pool parties with an all-star Rocks’ residents line up. On May 12 – 14 May, Nathan Dawe (12), Joel Corry (13) and Becky Hill (14) will mark the official start of summer before handing the reins to fellow headliners Ardee (19), Craig David (20) and another very special guest (21) for the opening party finale weekend on May 19– 21.

