Bethany Cosentino Strikes Folk-Pop Gold On New Single ‘For A Moment’

Bethany Cosentino - Photo: Shervin Lainez

Bethany Cosentino, formerly known as Best Coast, has shared a new single and accompanying video entitled “For A Moment.” The track is featured on her upcoming debut solo album, Natural Disaster, set for release on July 28 via Concord Records.

On the track, Cosetino sings over layers of acoustic guitars, asking a question that has been plaguing philosophers for generations. “If nothing’s guaranteed, then what’s the point of doing anything?,” she asks. “And what’s the point of loving anyone, and feeling things like faith and holding on?,” she adds. She asks why why we promise everything will end up alright, when often they don’t. It’s a powerful meditation on the fragility of life. The track also features backing vocals by the song’s co-writers Madi Diaz, Kate York, and Sarah Buxton.

Bethany Cosentino - For A Moment (Official Lyric Video)

“The idea for ‘For A Moment’ came to me one morning on a writing trip to Nashville,” Bethany reflected. “After waking up to the tragic news of an acquaintance’s partners’ sudden death, I was laying in bed thinking about how quickly it can all be gone, and how important it is to lean into love and vulnerability while we’re here. As the world changes, moments of joy mean more now than ever before, even if they only last for a moment.

“I brought the idea to Kate York, Madi Diaz and Sarah Buxton, and the magic of collaboration and songwriting just flowed. I knew I wanted this to be a beautifully lush song filled with mandolin, pedal steel and huge harmonies. It’s also a song that really allowed me to play with my range as a singer. No holding back on this one, literally and figuratively.”

As she gets set to share Natural Disaster with the world, Cosentino hopes that the album might help others find their own way toward transformation and renewal. “When I look at all the artists I find most influential, the common thread is that they take risks and continue exploring different versions of themselves,” she says.

“My goal is to keep growing and challenging myself and living outside any kind of box, to keep on evolving as an artist and a person. And if anyone’s feeling stagnant, I hope this record inspires them to see what else life has to offer. It’s really scary to take those risks and make big changes in your life, but what you find on the other side can be so magical.”

Pre-order Natural Disaster.