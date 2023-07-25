Bethany Cosentino Channels Political Upheaval And Climate Chaos On ‘Natural Disaster’

Bethany Cosentino – Photo: Shervin Lainez (Courtesy of The Oriel Co)

Bethany Cosentino has shared “Natural Disaster,” the title track of her forthcoming debut solo album, which arrives on Friday (July 28).

The song merges ‘90s power-pop with modern folk-pop and explores themes of global warming and solidarity when it feels like we’re staring the end of the world in the face.

“This is the hottest summer I can ever remember ‘cause the world is on fire,” Cosentino sings in the chorus. “And hey, if we’re all dying then what does it matter?/We’re a natural disaster.”

“‘Natural Disaster’ was absolutely the easiest song on the album to write,” she explained in a press release. “Producer and songwriter Suzy Shinn sent me an instrumental track, and the moment I heard it, I ran to my music room and wrote this. It was one of those songs that felt like it was just waiting to come out of me. The message is very clear: I had been thinking a lot about the energy of the summer of 2020 in particular. Political upheaval, protests against police brutality, wildfires throughout the state of California, and other Natural Disasters around the globe. That chaotic energy was palpable on planet earth.

Bethany Cosentino - Natural Disaster (Official Video)

“The song is meant to serve as a commentary on the way we as humans go about our business as the world around us crumbles and literally burns. Thinking about the way our planet is changing is wildly anxiety-producing, but it’s very real, so I hope this song can call attention to it while also giving people something to sing along to.”

In the video, Cosentino highlights the suffering the planet is going through, singing in front of projections of wildfires and landfills full of garbage. At the end of the visual, she shares a call to action, encouraging fans to visit support Evergreen Action and to “protect and love our Mother Earth.”

“I wanted to create a visual for ‘Natural Disaster’ that drew attention to the way in which our planet is suffering, but also reminding people of the beauty of this earth and why we should be fighting to save it,” she said. “None of us are perfect, but even if we do one or two small things in an attempt to elicit change, we are doing the right thing.

“With some of the hottest temperatures on record happening this summer, I hope this song and video can serve as a call to action. I chose to highlight Evergreen Action, a nonprofit organization working towards combating climate change. This is the only planet we’ve got; let’s all do our best to treat her right.”

“Natural Disaster” follows three previously-shared singles from the record, including “It’s Fine,” “Easy,” and “For A Moment.” Cosentino will perform the album live on a handful of dates in the US later this summer, including an intimate show at Hollywood’s Amoeba Records on August 3. Visit her official website for more details and tickets.

Pre-order Natural Disaster.