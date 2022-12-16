Billie Eilish Film ‘Live At The O2’ To Screen In Cinemas For One Night Only

Billie Eilish - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

A film capturing footage from Billie Eilish’s concerts at London’s The 02 during the summer of 2022 will be aired in cinemas for one night only next month.

The pop star held six headline shows at the London arena in June as part of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour, with the dates straddling her historic Glastonbury headline performance.

Now, the film Billie Eilish Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) will take fans back to those gigs. It will be shown in cinemas across the world on January 27, 2023, and will include 30 minutes of previously unreleased footage featuring six unseen songs. You can watch a trailer below.

Billie Eilish - Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) [Trailer]

“I’ve always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show,” Eilish said in a statement. “These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world. This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you.”

Tickets for the cinematic event will go on sale at 2pm GMT on December 21.

Eilish is currently wrapping up her ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour with three nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. At the second show last night (December 15), the star was joined on stage by Phoebe Bridgers, who duetted on her own song “Motion Sickness” with Eilish, and Dave Grohl, who aided a cover of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero.” At the first of her L.A gigs on Tuesday (December 13), Eilish brought out Labrinth to perform his song “Mount Everest” and the Euphoria soundtrack cut “I’ve Never Felt So Alone.”

