Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ Receives Diamond Certification In North America

Billie Eilish and Finneas officially have a diamond certified single under their belts. On Monday (July 31), the singer took to Instagram to express her excitement of her 2019 smash hit, “Bad Guy,” receiving the Recording Industry Association of America’s highest honor.

“Bad Guy” went diamond…HUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH??????????” she captioned a photo of herself in the all yellow outfit from the track’s music video. “Forever and ever grateful for this silly little song man. love you guys so much its stupid @finneas.”

Finneas, her brother who produced the single, reposted Eilish’s post to his Instagram Stories and added, “This is f_ing crazy actually.”

Established in 1999, RIAA diamond certifications are awarded to singles or album that have sold a minimum of 10,000,000 units in its lifetime.

“Bad Guy” stands as Eilish’s most successful single to date — the track rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August of 2019 and spent a total of 49 weeks on the chart. Released as the fifth single from Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the track helped the LP peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

By 2020, Eilish swept the Grammy Awards’ Big Four categories — record and song of the year for “Bad Guy,” album of the year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and best new artist.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Billie Eilish is joining forces with environmental non-profit Reverb and Lollapalooza in bringing solar-powered, intelligent battery systems to Eilish’s highly anticipated headlining set at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, August 3.

The zero-emissions battery systems partially powering Billie Eilish’s forthcoming set, supplied and managed by Overdrive Energy Solutions, will be charged via a temporary onsite “solar farm” and will serve as a powerful demonstration of clean energy technologies that can drastically reduce live music’s greenhouse gas pollution and accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.

