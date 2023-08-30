Billie Eilish Receives BRIT Billion Streaming Award

Billie Eilish - Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA

Billie Eilish is the latest artist to receive a BRIT Billion Award for reaching one billion UK streams. The 21-year-old star is the latest artist to receive the prize by the BPI after hitting the amazing landmark, as recognized by the Official Charts Company.

On the way to Eilish receiving her BRIT Billion, her single “Bad Guy” has racked up over 300 million streams alone, while she has six other songs which have all crossed the 100 million mark.

When Billie was just 17, she became the youngest female artist in UK chart history to land a number one album with debut record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? She also recently topped the singles charts with “What Was I Made For,” her ninth top 10 single in the UK.

The BRIT Billion Award was officially launched in May earlier this year, with 13 artists among the first wave of recipients including ABBA, Coldplay, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Anne-Marie and Lewis Capaldi.

More recently, other artists to receive the accolade include George Ezra, Ellie Goulding, RAYE, Sam Smith, Queen, Becky Hill and James Arthur.

Just last week, meanwhile, 20-year-old Olivia Rodrigo became the youngest artist to receive the BRIT Billion award to date – a title previously held by RAYE, aged 25.

Last month, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas officially received a diamond certified single. On July 31, the singer took to Instagram to express her excitement of her 2019 smash hit, “Bad Guy,” receiving the Recording Industry Association of America’s highest honor.

“Bad Guy” went diamond…HUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH??????????” she captioned a photo of herself in the all yellow outfit from the track’s music video. “Forever and ever grateful for this silly little song man. love you guys so much its stupid @finneas.”

“Bad Guy” stands as Eilish’s most successful single to date — the track rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August of 2019 and spent a total of 49 weeks on the chart. Released as the fifth single from Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the track helped the LP peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

