Billy F. Gibbons To Be Presented With BMI’s Prestigious Troubadour Award

Billy F. Gibbons - Photo: Courtesy of R. Diamond/Getty Images

Billy F. Gibbons is to be presented with BMI’s prestigious Troubadour Award during a private reception at the organization’s Nashville office on September 18.

The award is made in recognition of the ZZ Top guitarist and solo artist’s impact on the creative community as a songwriter, including on such band hits and rock staples as “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” and “La Grange.” Previous recipients of the honor have included John Prine, John Hiatt, Robert Earl Keen, and the 2022 winner, Lucinda Williams.

Clay Bradley, BMI’s VP of creative Nashville, observes: “With a career spanning several decades, Billy has penned an array of timeless hits that have left an indelible mark on the music industry. His ability to craft lyrics that resonate with audiences across generations is a testament to his songwriting prowess and he is the epitome of what the BMI Troubadour Award represents.”

The night will include include a cocktail reception and dinner as well as tribute performances and commemorative speeches. It will take place on the eve of this year’s AmericanaFest, and is being described as a Nashville “homecoming” for BMI’s Americana artists. AmericanaFest itself takes place in Music City between September 19 and 23.

ZZ Top’s worldwide record sales are estimated at 50 million, across 15 studio albums, underpinned by Gibbons’ distinctive lead guitar. He recently completed a run of European shows, playing 20 concerts in 12 countries in June and July, in a group with Austin Hanks and former Guns N’ Roses, The Cult, and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum.

Gibbons is also one of the guests on Defiance Pt.1, the new album by English rock writer-performer and Mott The Hoople frontman Ian Hunter. The ZZ Top man plays on “Kiss N’ Make Up,” which also features Billy Bob Thornton and the late Taylor Hawkins.

Buy or stream Billy F. Gibbons’ 2021 album Hardware.