Black Eyed Peas’s ‘Meet Me Halfway’ Enters Spotify’s Billions Club

The Black Eyed Peas’s 2009 album The E.N.D. was one of the biggest albums ever, commercially, and it’s still racking up new achievements. Today, their track “Meet Me Halfway” has officially joined the Spotify Billions Club, surpassing one billion streams on the listening platform. The song joins others from the Black Eyed Peas discography, including “I Gotta Feeling,” “Where Is The Love?,” and “Pump It” to enter the club.

Released in September 2009 as the third single from The E.N.D., “Meet Me Halfway” continued the Black Eyed Peas’ streak of hits after the massively successful “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling.” “Meet Me Halfway” ultimately peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and ranked at number 58 on the overall 2010 year-end chart.

The Black Eyed Peas also supported the track with a music video, which continues the futuristic aesthetic begun in the “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling” music videos. The clip sees lead singer Fergie laying in the tropical jungle as will.i.am floats around in space, wearing a turban and goggles before he rides an elephant on the moon. As with much of the Black Eyed Peas work, the clip is a little goofy. “I wish that everybody knew that we had a sense of humor… because we’re constantly laughing,” Fergie said in an interview with NPR at the time. “I mean, we can sometimes barely even get ourselves together to do an interview because we’re having our own conversation and laughing. And we don’t mean to be rude, but we just enjoy hanging out together. We go to clubs. There are different stories that happen. If people don’t go, they get to get filled in on the gossip, and it’s fun. It’s like a traveling fraternity.”

The group followed up The E.N.D. with another hugely successful album, The Beginning, which contained hit singles like “The Time (Dirty Bit)” and “Just Can’t Get Enough.” The Beginning marked the band’s final album with Fergie, though will.i.am, Taboo, and apl.de.ap have continued with 2018’s Masters Of The Sun Vol. 1, 2020’s Translation, and 2022’s Elevation.

