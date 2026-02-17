SIGN UP

Blue Mitchell’s ‘The Thing To Do’ Gets Reissue

Blue Note Records’ Classic Vinyl Reissue Series is revisiting the trumpeter’s 1964 label debut, which showcased his soulful, swinging sound.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Blue Mitchell’s 1964 album The Thing To Do is getting reissued as an April title in Blue Note Records’ Classic Vinyl Reissue Series. The Thing To Do was the trumpeter’s debut for the label and showcased his soulful, swinging sound across an array of tunes that range from hard bop to ballads to Calypso.

This Blue Note Classic Vinyl Edition is stereo, all-analog, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes, and pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal.

On The Thing To Do, Mitchell performs as part of a quintet with Junior Cook on tenor saxophone, Chick Corea on piano, Gene Taylor on bass, and Al Foster on drums.

Within five years of learning how to play the trumpet, Mitchell was recording professionally for Blue Note Records. Raised in Miami, Mitchell began recording for the label as part of pianist Horace Silver’s trailblazing hard-bop quintet in 1958, playing with Cook, Taylor, drummer Roy Brooks, and others. On nights without a Silver booking, Mitchell led variations of the quintet during performances at Birdland and or the Village Gate. In 1964, after the dissolution of Silver’s group, Mitchell formed a group of his own with members from the quintet, substituting 23-year-old pianist Corea for Silver and bringing in Foster, who made his recording debut here.

The Thing To Do wasn’t Mitchell’s first Blue Note session as a leader. Shortly after arriving at the label in 1963, Alfred Lion recorded him fronting a sextet including pianist Herbie Hancock and tenor saxophonist Joe Henderson. The session was shelved for unknown reasons but eventually surfaced as Step Lightly in 1980. Only bassist Taylor was retained from that session for The Thing To Do, recorded eleven months later in June 1964.

Officially, The Thing To Do was the first of eight albums Mitchell recorded during a fertile six-year alliance with the iconic jazz label.

Buy Blue Mitchell’s The Thing To Do on vinyl here.

Related Topics:
Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney and Wings
Man On The RunLP
LP
ORDER NOW
The Beach Boys - We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
The Beach Boys
We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
3LP
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins
Gish 35th Anniversary
LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Prog Rock to Pop
Weighty In The Eighties: When Prog Rock Went Pop
Best 90s Hip-Hop Illustration
The Best 90s Hip Hop Songs: Classic Rap From A Golden Era
uDiscover Music image background
Gil Evans Out of the Cool album cover
‘Out of the Cool’: Celebrating Gil Evans’ Masterpiece
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
Bee Gees
You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
4LP
ORDER NOW
Peter Frampton - Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle)
Peter Frampton
Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle)
2LP
ORDER NOW
D'Angelo
D'Angelo
Voodoo (Zoetrope)
2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top