Cast of Bobby Darin Musical Set To Perform At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The cast of Just In Time, the Bobby Darin Broadway musical starring Jonathan Groff, will be performing as part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. The event, set for Thanksgiving morning in New York City, will be available to watch live on NBC starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. It will also be live on Peacock.

Just In Time, which is a jukebox musical based on the amazing life of Darin, has had a tremendous run on Broadway. At the 2025 Tony Awards, the show was nominated for Best Orchestrations, Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Costume Design of a Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Jonathan Groff), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Gracie Lawrence). At the 2026 Grammy Awards, the soundtrack was nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.

JUST IN TIME | Now On Broadway

Groff has been outspoken about his love of Bobby Darin’s music and life. In a 2025 interview with Broadway Buzz about Just In Time, he said: “I really connected with his ambition—pushing himself into different genres and styles, finding a connection to all of them musically. But most of all, I connect with his passion, his love for the audience, and his need to perform.”

Groff also recalled a memory he had while performing on Merrily We Roll Along that he related to Bobby Darin’s work ethic. He explained, “I’m such a specific person in that, if I could have anything for my 40th birthday, it would be teching a Broadway musical. I remember during Merrily, when we were doing the holiday Thanksgiving schedule—multiple shows, the whole schedule packed—I remember coming off stage, getting water from Hayley, who was dressing me, and saying, ‘I would so much rather be in the theater all day today than sitting on the couch.’ And she was like, ‘You’re f*****g crazy.’ But that’s just who I am. I think I connect with Bobby Darin in that way. There’s a real, primal need to perform.”

