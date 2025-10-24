Bon Jovi Announce Global Forever Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

One of rock’s most iconic groups is heading back out on the road. Bon Jovi will tour in 2026, performing dates in New York, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, taking the band on the road for the first time in four years. Artist presale begins on Monday, October 27 ahead of the general on-sale date of Friday, October 31. On both dates, tickets will go on sale at 10 am ET. You can find more information about the tour here.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” Jon Bon Jovi said. “I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

The years in between tours have been eventful ones, especially for Bon Jovi himself. In 2024, Hulu released the three-part docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which detailed the star’s origins as a teenager as well as his more recent vocal cord surgery and the following rehab process. They’ve also been hard at work on the new album FOREVER (Legendary Edition), out Friday October 24.

The album sees the band work with a long list of legendary collaborators, including Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Ryan Tedder, Robbie Williams, and many more. As Bon Jovi says, “This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity.” Explaining that his surgery left it difficult for him to sing an entire album by himself for a time, he decided to call on some talented pals. “The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit — a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends.”

