Bonnie Raitt, Allison Russell, More Confirmed For UK’s Black Deer Festival 2023

Bonnie Raitt - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt, Allison Russell, Lucinda Williams, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are among the first round of artists to be confirmed for next year’s Black Deer Festival. The award-winning event in Eridge Park, Kent will stage its 2023 edition on June 16-18 with another powerful mix of Americana, folk, country, blues, and beyond.

Raitt’s place on the bill has been an open secret since the Grammy-winning blues-rock figurehead confirmed the 2023 UK and Irish dates on her Just Like That… tour last week. She will add a towering presence to a festival that has made its name on its deep immersion in the complete culture of Americana, not only in its music, but its food, fashion, storytelling, and more.

Allison Russell - Persephone (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

2022 Grammy-nominated Canadian singer-songwriter and activist Russell will continue to build on the momentum of her first album in her own name, 2021’s Outside Child. Williams joins the Black Deer line-up as the revered singer-songwriter makes her next visit to the UK, where she became the recipient of the International Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association UK in January. Colorado’s Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will deliver their spirited live experience fronted by the multi-instrumentalist, following the release of their third album The Future last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next year’s Black Deer will also welcome revered Melbourne four-piece the Teskey Brothers, American Southwest song craftsmen Calexico, award-winning British blues-rock notable Elles Bailey, Liverpool troubadour Robert Vincent, and widely-acclaimed rising talents such as Amythyst Kiah, Bella White, and Dylan Earl, the latter making a swift return after appearing at the festival’s first Ozark Holler Hootenanny this year.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats - "Face Down In The Moment" (Live)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Many more artists will be added to the bill in the months to come, including those who will be part of such Black Deer fixtures as the Live Fire Arena, The Great Americana Songbook, The Songwriter Sessions, Gospel Brunch, Ozark Holler Hootenanny, Arkansas Porch Sessions, the Young Folk area, and more.

Black Deer Festival founders Gill Tee and Debs Shilling comment: “We are thrilled to reveal the first names for Black Deer Festival 2023. Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucinda Williams, Allison Russell…it reads like a who’s who of Americana music past and present. We can’t wait to welcome our community back into the deer park to enjoy it all!”

A limited amount of Tier 1 day and weekend tickets, along with add-ons and VIP upgrades are now available here.