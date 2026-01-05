British Rapper Dave To Embark On 2026 North American Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Neighbourhood Recordings

Chart-topping English rapper Dave is set to embark on a 2026 North American tour in support of his new album, The Boy Who Played The Harp. The tour will see the rapper perform in major cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington D.C, Toronto, New York, and more for the first time in almost four years. Tickets are on sale now, with information available via Dave’s website.

The tour is set to kick off on March 27th in Seattle, and conclude with a two-night run at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount. The final night, May 5th, is already sold out.

Dave feat. Kano - Chapter 16

Prior to the North American tour, Dave will embark on a major European arena tour in February and March 2026, marking his first headline tour since 2022. The 17-date run kicks off in Munich at Olympiahalle on February 2nd, continuing through Europe with dates in Paris, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Dublin. From there, he’ll continue on to the UK for a national run beginning in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on March 4th. Further dates include Birmingham, Manchester, and four nights at the iconic O2 Arena in London. While the UK run is sold out, tickets remain available for other shows across Europe.

The Boy Who Played The Harp was released in October 2025. The record was an immediate success, with Dave celebrating the second biggest opening week for a British album in 2025, on top of becoming the first British rapper to debut three albums at #1 on the UK charts.

The album features numerous collaborators, including James Blake, who previously featured on “Both Sides of A Smile” from Dave’s sophomore album We’re All Alone In This Together. The release of We’re All Alone In This Together in July 2021 made British chart history. It broke a two year old record for the biggest first week sales across all genres, and became the biggest UK Rap record in over a decade—achieving gold status within 3 weeks of release, and quickly becoming Dave’s second Platinum album.

Listen to Dave’s The Boy Who Played the Harp now.