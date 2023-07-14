BTS’ Jung Kook Makes Solo Debut With Serenade ‘Seven’

BTS’ Jung Kook – Photo: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jung Kook has made his official solo debut with the single “Seven,” a “romantic serenade” that dives into UK garage.

Although the singer has previously released solo tracks on Soundcloud and as part of BTS’ records – and delivered one of the official World Cup 2022 songs in “Dreamers” – “Seven” is his first official single that will be available on all platforms and part of his individual story.

The song finds Jung Kook wanting to spend every day with a loved one, with the star singing in the chorus: “Seven days a week/I’ll be lovin’ you right/Seven days a week.” The UK garage track was written and produced by Grammy-winning producers and songwriters Andrew Watt and Cirkut, while CEO of HYBE America Scooter Braun was also actively involved in the overall song production.

Latto serves as Jung Kook’s counterpart on “Seven,” sharing her own desires to spend every day with a partner. “Seven days a week, seven different sheets, seven different angles/I can be your fantasy.”

정국 (Jung Kook) 'Seven (feat. Latto)' Official MV

The music video, meanwhile, was directed by Bradley Bell and Pablo Jones-Soler and features acclaimed Korean actor Han So-hee as Jung Kook’s partner. It begins with the pair arguing in a restaurant before changing locations several times as he chases her through the streets and dives underwater with her in a flooding laundromat. Even at his funeral, she can’t escape him, as he pops open the coffin lid, and she throws her head back in frustration.

The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and will be screened across the Paramount Times Square billboards in New York. In the city, Jung Kook will also give the live debut of “Seven” on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series today (July 14).

Prior to releasing “Seven,” Jung Kook officially released two of his Soundcloud releases, adding them to streaming services for the first time. “Still With You” was originally shared as part of BTS’ anniversary “festa” celebrations in 2020, while “My You” was released as part of the 2022 event.

