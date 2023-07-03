BTS’ Jung Kook Officially Releases ‘Still With You’ And ‘My You’

BTS’ Jung Kook – Photo: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jung Kook has officially released his tracks “Still With You” and “My You” ahead of the release of his official solo debut single.

The two tracks were previously released for free as part of the K-pop megastars’ annual festa celebrations, which marks the anniversary of its debut every June.

“Still With You” was first released as part of the event in 2020, while “My You” was shared during the 2022 activity. Both were released for free on BTS’ SoundCloud and YouTube channels but were not available on major streaming platforms. Today’s (July 3) official releases see them come to all digital streaming platforms for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still With You

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The two releases come ahead of Jung Kook making his solo debut later this month. The singer will unveil his official debut solo single, “Seven,” on July 14. The track is described as “an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm.”

Further details are yet to be shared about the project, but a teaser will be shared at 11am ET on July 12.

Since BTS started focusing on individual activities, Jung Kook has released one song – the official FIFA World Cup track “Dreamers.” He also performed the song at the football tournament in Qatar last year.

BTS celebrated its 10th-anniversary last month with a number of in-person and online activities. Among them, the group released a heartfelt new single called “Take Two,” which featured vocals from all seven members (Jin and J-hope are currently enlisted in the South Korean military).

Other events saw landmarks across Seoul light up in purple in recognition of the world-conquering boyband, while a special festival was held in the Yeouido area of the city. Rapper J-hope also shared a “rock version” of his 2022 solo track “Arson.”

Listen to the best of BTS on Apple Music and Spotify.