Jung Kook, Carly Rae Jepsen, And More Set For ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series

Good Morning America has announced the return of its 2023 Summer Concert Series. The series kicks off on Friday, July 14, when global popstar Jung Kook of BTS takes the stage at Rumsey Playfield in New York City’s Central Park to perform songs from his catalog, including his solo debut single “Seven.”

On July 28, Fitz and The Tantrums will perform in the GMA Times Square studio. On August 10, Carly Rae Jepsen will also perform in the GMA Times Square studio.

Other shows include an August 11 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration in Central Park. That showcase will include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, and Busta Rhymes featuring special guest BIA. On August 18, Hozier will perform. The following week, Tim McGraw will bring his country classics to the Central Park stage. Sam Hunt will wrap up the season on September 1.

On July 3, Jung Kook released his tracks “Still With You” and “My You” ahead of the release of his official solo debut single. The two tracks were previously released for free as part of the K-pop megastars’ annual festa celebrations, which marks the anniversary of its debut every June.

“Still With You” was first released as part of the event in 2020, while “My You” was shared during the 2022 activity. Both were released for free on BTS’ SoundCloud and YouTube channels but were not available on major streaming platforms. The official releases see them come to all digital streaming platforms for the first time.

“Seven” will be released on July 14. The track is described as “an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm.” Further details are yet to be shared about the project, but a teaser will be shared at 11am ET on July 12.

Since BTS started focusing on individual activities, Jung Kook has released one song – the official FIFA World Cup track “Dreamers.” He also performed the song at the football tournament in Qatar last year.

Visit Good Morning America’s official website for more information.