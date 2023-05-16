Tedeschi Trucks Band, Buddy Guy Among Blues Music Awards Victors

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Photo: David McClister

Buddy Guy, currently thrilling audiences for what may be the final time on his Damn Right Farewell Tour, won two honors at the 44th Annual Blues Music Awards on May 11. Tedeschi Trucks Band, who are also on a typically mammoth touring schedule, were named Band of the Year at the event, held at the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis.

Fellow blues figureheads Albert Castiglia and John Németh also won two awards each, as Tommy Castro landed the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award, for the second year in a row. Guy’s awards were both for his current studio album The Blues Don‘t Lie, as Album of the Year and Contemporary Blues Album. Its title track won Song of the Year for Tom Hambridge.

Castiglia, who was named Blues Rock Artist of the year, also won Blues Rock Album with I Got Love. Németh, whose May Be The Last Time was named Traditional Blues Album, was also awarded as instrumentalist – Harmonica.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Playing With My Emotions (Visualizer Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Also victorious during the ceremony, which awarded achievements in blues music in 25 categories, were veteran Charlie Musselwhite, who won Acoustic Blues Album

with Mississippi Son, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, who was named Contemporary Blues Male artist for the fourth straight year.

Danielle Nicole was Bass Instrumentalist of the year, Sue Foley took Traditional Blues Female Artist (also known as the Koko Taylor Award), and John Primer was Traditional Blues Male Artist. The Contemporary Blues Female category recognized Ruthie Foster while Thornetta Davis was Soul Blues Female Artist and Curtis Salgado won in the equivalent male division.

Dylan Triplett’s Who is He? took Best Emerging Artist Album while Soul Blues Album went to In Too Deep by Sugaray Rayford and Doug MacLeod took Acoustic Blues Artist of the year. The other instrumentalists of the year were Shemekia Copeland (vocals), Danielle Nicole (bass), Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith (drums), Laura Chavez (guitar), Deanna Bogart (horn), and Anthony Geraci for piano, aka the Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award.

Buy or stream Tedeschi Trucks Band’s I Am The Moon. Limited bundles of all four album volumes are available exclusively via the uDiscover Music store.