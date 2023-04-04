Tedeschi Trucks Band Add ‘The Garden Parties’ To Upcoming North American Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Photo: David McClister

Tedeschi Trucks Band have added to their forthcoming spring and summer tour – taking it towards the fall – with what they call “The Garden Parties.” These are two further arena dates at Boston’s TD Garden on September 27 and New York’s Madison Square Garden (29th).

Guests at both shows will be Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, while opening artists at other dates are either Vincent Neil Emerson or Ziggy Marley. Tickets for the two new dates go on pre-sale at Live Nation tomorrow (5) at 10am ET (use code VINYL). General sales begin on April 7 via Ticketmaster.

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Ain’t That Something (Visualizer Video)

The tour begins on April 28 in North Little Rock, AR, with the Madison Square Garden date five months later currently standing as the last on the schedule. The band will be playing material from their four-part album from last year, I Am The Moon, and the itinerary includes appearances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Peach Music Festival in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Buy or stream I Am The Moon. Limited bundles of all four album volumes are available exclusively via the uDiscover Music store.

Tedeschi Trucks Band’s 2023 tour dates in full:

04/28 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

04/29 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz & Heritage Festival

06/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *

06/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *

06/27 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

06/28 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

06/29 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live ~

07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ~

07/02 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

07/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook ~

07/05 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater ~

07/07 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater ~

07/08 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater ~

07/11 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands at Marvin Sands PAC ~

07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~

07/14 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ~

07/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ~

07/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion ~

07/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ~

07/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion *

07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre *

07/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Convention Center Music Hall *

07/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater *

07/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

07/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/27 – Boston, MA @ TG Garden ^

09/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

* = w/ Vincent Neil Emerson

~ = w/ Ziggy Marley

^ = w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real