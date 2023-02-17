Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces Summer Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

The Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band has announced a run of summer tour dates across the US that kick off with homecoming shows in Jacksonville, FL on June 22 at Daily’s Place and a two-night stop in Atlanta, GA at the famed Fox Theatre.

This year’s run will bring the band to 20 cities, including some new summer additions like Toronto and Kansas City, and returns to Indianapolis, St. Louis, among others. Newly announced dates add to the multi-night performances at Wolf Trap (June 27, 28) and Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 28, 29 – the tour’s closing shows) that are on sale now.

Also new this year will be a single support act each night, allowing TTB to play longer sets. Country and blues singer/songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson will support the tour’s first few dates and return in late July for the final five stops. Legendary musician, producer, and activist, Ziggy Marley will support all dates in between. Fans can expect the same musically collaborative, family friendly atmosphere at some of the country’s best venues that have made TTB a highlight of the summer season–with more time for the band to dig deeper into their 100+-song catalog.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TTB Fan Club Presale will begin Tuesday, February 21 at 10 AM local time with an Artist Presale beginning Wednesday, February 22 at 10 AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24 at 10 AM local time.

Led by the husband/wife duo of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi–hailed as “two of the best roots rock musicians of their generation” (NPR)–the 12-piece group is known globally for their unmistakable sound and world class musicianship that seamlessly blends distinctive genres of American music.

Since forming in 2010, TTB’s caravan has traveled countless miles to bring their music to audiences around the world. With a large catalog that spans rock, blues, jazz and even country, no setlist is ever the same, leaving their ever-growing fan base of all-ages returning again and again for electrifying performances.

Visit the Tedeschi Trucks Band’s official website for more information.