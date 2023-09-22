Byron Messia Returns With ‘Mad Dawgs,’ Announces ‘Sad And Famous’

Byron Messia, ‘Mad Dawgs’ - Photo: Courtesy of Ztekk/Simple Stupid/Geffen Records

Byron Messia, the 23-year-old Saint Kittian superstar, has released his brand-new single “Mad Dawgs” along with an accompanying music video.

The track follows the “Talibans” remix with Burna Boy entitled “Talibans II,” and his previous singles “I Hate Byron” and “90z.” “Talibans II” cracked the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which marked the first time Byron has entered the Hot 100 and the first time a Saint Kittian artist has ever been on the chart.

Byron Messia - Mad Dawgs (Official Music Video)

With an undeniably intriguing beat, “Mad Dawgs” shows off Byron’s signature “dancesoul” sound, a combination of dancehall and rap by mixing soul vocals and pianos with dancehall drum patterns. The track also details a provocative story about street life in Saint Kitts, which is perfectly depicted in the music video. In addition to the single, Byron has announced his upcoming album Sad & Famous, with a release date set to be announced soon. “Mad Dawgs” is available now via Ztekk/Simple Stupid/Geffen Records.

Byron’s meteoric hit “Talibans” has undoubtedly put him on the map, as it breaks out of the islands and is rapidly growing in the UK and US. The track has over 45 million views on YouTube alone, and it went No.1 in 13 countries on Apple Music, solidifying him as the latest global breakout star from the Caribbean rap scene.

“Talibans” is also lighting a fire culturally as it continues to be a hit in clubs across America, and winning Byron co-signs from UK political rap sensation Dave, Bobby Shmurda, Burna Boy, Popcaan, Rick Ross, Cardi B, Drake, Swizz Beats, Lil Tjay, Kodak Black, and more. This past July, it was the No.1 most added song at US radio, it hit No.25 on the Shazaam Top 200 Chart, and the success of the track propelled Byron’s 2023 album, No Love, to reach No.8 on Billboard’s Reggae albums chart. Additionally, Byron just played his first-ever show in New York City at SOB’s last night, September 21, which was sold out.

Buy or stream “Mad Dawgs.”