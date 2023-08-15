Fridayy Reveals Tracklist For New Self-Titled Album

Fridayy, ‘Fridayy’ - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Rising R&B superstar Fridayy has revealed the tracklist for his wildly anticipated debut album, Fridayy. The LP is set to arrive on August 25 via Def Jam Recordings.

The album features guests including Adekunle Gold, Chris Brown, Fireboy DML, Byron Messia, and more. The project kicks off with “Came Too Far,” which features Maverick City Music and Fridayy’s own mother.

Anticipation for Fridayy has been high since the artist began dropping new singles. Those include the gospel inspired love ballad “When It Comes To You,” and “Don’t Give It Away,” both of which were released earlier this year.

On “When It Comes To You,” Fridayy sings, “I done gave my heart to you, fell in the deep end/ You done came into my life while I was sinkin’/ I been on that type of time with demons/ All the time I was outside, I was creepin’/ It was love at first sight, girl, when you walked in/ Couldn’t look deep in your eyes ’cause I’d get locked in.”

Just a week after closing out the 2023 Grammy Awards in historic hip-hop fashion in February, Fridayy shared the touching visual for his song, “Momma.”

In what can only be described as a heartfelt dedication to his mother, we witness Fridayy purchase his mother the ultimate gift of a new home to show his appreciation for all she has done for him and his siblings. Opening the video, we meet Fridayy’s mom as she discusses how the highly-sought producer/songwriter promised in a song that he would purchase her a new home one day, as the Philly native takes through a tour of his humble beginnings including his makeshift bedroom studio.

It is in this same space, that the first generation Haitian-American crafted the life-changing single, “God Did” for DJ Khaled featuring Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, which he performed with the crew of hip-hop royalty to close out the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Buy or stream “When It Comes To You.”