Camila Cabello Is Joining The Interscope Records Roster

Camila Cabello - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Camila Cabello is joining the Interscope Records family, Variety has reported. After splitting from Sony Music Group’s Epic Records, the Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter has landed on the Universal Music Group label’s roster, joining past superstar signees including Lady Gaga, Blackpink, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, and more.

Since departing from the five-piece, The X Factor-created girl group Fifth Harmony after four years, Cabello has been steadily building her catalog as a solo artist with Epic Records, which had been her label home since the inception of the group in partnership with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music.

The singer has released three studio albums, including 2018’s Camila, 2019’s Romance, and this year’s Familia. Cabello has amassed a slate of Hot 100 hits across the projects and through featured collaborations. In 2016, she tapped in with Machine Gun Kelly for the rap-meets-punk collaboration “Bad Things,” but her first foray into sharing the space of a song with one other vocalist, rather than four, was with Shawn Mendes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mendes and Cabello sparked a friendship in the early 2010s that led to her appearance on “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which appeared on his debut album Handwritten in 2015. The pair teamed up for a second time in 2019, resulting in the platinum-certified single “Senorita,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100. It earned Mendes his first No.1 single and Cabello her second, joining the 2017 hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug.

With the new change, Cabello is still returning to her roots, in a way. The singer has been tapped as one of four coaches on season 22 of The Voice, joining John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton.

“It’s so fulfilling and full-circle for me to be coaching people because I started on a singing competition show,” Cabello told Billboard. “And I just love that it’s a very equal-opportunity show, you know? You don’t have to have money, you don’t have to have any connections in the music industry. If you have a lot of talent, things are possible for you. And I think that’s really cool.”

Listen to the best of Camila Cabello on Apple Music and Spotify.