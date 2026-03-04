Charley Crockett Shares More Tour Dates For His ‘Age Of The Ram’ Run

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Charley Crockett has unveiled a late-summer slate of tour dates added to his lengthy Age of the Ram Tour. The new gigs include support from Durand Jones & The Indications, Nat Myers, Sierra Hull, Pony Bradshaw, and others across select shows.

The country crooner’s Age of the Ram Tour begins on May 30 in Danville, Virginia. From there, he’ll head to Philadelphia, Detroit, Spokane, Fort Worth, and plenty of other cities.

Beginning on September 16 at Saint Louis Music Park in St. Louis, Missouri, Durand Jones & The Indications will join the run. The band will be performing alongside Crockett through October 2. Together, they’ll travel to Kansas City, Charlotte, Atlanta, New York, and more, before the tour will wrap at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey on October 2.

Across many of the shows on the tour, Crocket has teamed up with PLUS1 such that $1.00 from every ticket sold will go to the Last Prisoner Project, which supports efforts to free individuals incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses.

Charley Crockett’s Age of the Ram LP is set to be released on April 3 via Island Records. The project marks his third album in a year, and yet another collaboration with co-producer Shooter Jennings. The record marks the third and concluding installment of his Sagebrush Trilogy.

The three-act story is told across his 2025 LPs Lonesome Drifter and Dollar A Day. Act I told the story of “THE DRIFTER,” ACT II is about “THE RUSTLER,” and ACT III concludes with “THE OUTLAW.”

Regarding the album, Crockett said: “Age Of The Ram is the story of Billy McLane, a small-time cattle rustler who finds himself in the crosshairs of the Santa Fe ring. pursued by bounty killers working for the shadow syndicate, Billy Mclane escapes into the crazy mountains where the outlaw will become a legend.”

Buy Charley Crockett’s Age of the Ram here.