Chelsea Wolfe Returns With Haunting New Song ‘Dusk,’ Announces New Tour Dates

Californian singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe returns with a slow, dark and atmospheric new track “Dusk,” her first release via new label Loma Vista Recordings.

Wolfe elaborated more on the content of “Dusk” in a statement. She said “The friends or lovers have gone through hell and back but are still and always united in the end by love, like pottery gone through the fire, broken and pieced back together.”

“Dusk” was produced by TV on the Radio’s David Andrew Sitek and mixed by Shawn Everett. You can check it out below.

“Dusk” follows on from Wolfe’s score for 2022 slasher movie X, while her last album as a solo artist was 2019’s acclaimed Birth of Violence. In 2021, meanwhile, Wolfe also shared the spine-chilling “Diana,” inspired by Wonder Woman in DC Comics’ “Dark Nights: Death Metal.”

In addition to “Dusk”, Wolfe has also announced 2024 North American tour, which includes dates across the United States and Canada in late February and throughout March. The full itinerary is below.

Chelsea Wolfe plays the following North American shows in 2024:

02-27 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

02-28 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

03-01 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

03-02 Dallas, TX – The Studio at the Factory

03-03 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

03-05 Nashville, TN – Basement East

03-06 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

03-08 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

03-09 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

03-10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

03-12 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

03-13 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

03-15 Boston, MA – Royale

03-16 Montreal, Quebec – Club Soda

03-17 Toronto, Ontario – The Danforth Music Hall

03-19 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

03-20 Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity Theatre

03-22 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

03-23 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

03-25 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theater

03-26 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Vogue Theater

03-27 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom

03-29 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

03-30 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo.

