Chelsea Wolfe Returns With Haunting New Song ‘Dusk,’ Announces New Tour Dates
The new track marks Wolfe’s first release for her new label, Loma Vista Recordings.
Californian singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe returns with a slow, dark and atmospheric new track “Dusk,” her first release via new label Loma Vista Recordings.
Wolfe elaborated more on the content of “Dusk” in a statement. She said “The friends or lovers have gone through hell and back but are still and always united in the end by love, like pottery gone through the fire, broken and pieced back together.”
“Dusk” was produced by TV on the Radio’s David Andrew Sitek and mixed by Shawn Everett. You can check it out below.
“Dusk” follows on from Wolfe’s score for 2022 slasher movie X, while her last album as a solo artist was 2019’s acclaimed Birth of Violence. In 2021, meanwhile, Wolfe also shared the spine-chilling “Diana,” inspired by Wonder Woman in DC Comics’ “Dark Nights: Death Metal.”
In addition to “Dusk”, Wolfe has also announced 2024 North American tour, which includes dates across the United States and Canada in late February and throughout March. The full itinerary is below.
Chelsea Wolfe plays the following North American shows in 2024:
02-27 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
02-28 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
03-01 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
03-02 Dallas, TX – The Studio at the Factory
03-03 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
03-05 Nashville, TN – Basement East
03-06 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
03-08 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
03-09 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
03-10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
03-12 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
03-13 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
03-15 Boston, MA – Royale
03-15 Boston, MA – Royale
03-16 Montreal, Quebec – Club Soda
03-17 Toronto, Ontario – The Danforth Music Hall
03-19 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
03-20 Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity Theatre
03-22 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
03-23 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
03-25 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theater
03-26 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Vogue Theater
03-27 Portland, OR – The Roseland Ballroom
03-29 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
03-30 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo.