The Chemical Brothers Return With New Album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’

The Chemical Brothers 'For That Beautiful Feeling' album artwork courtesy of Virgin Records

The Chemical Brothers – one of the most acclaimed and innovative electronic duos in the world – return with their tenth album For That Beautiful Feeling, out now through Virgin Records.

Shop the best of The Chemical Brothers discography on vinyl and more.

The record’s title sums it up perfectly. Recorded in the band’s own studio just near the south coast, this is a record that hunts for and captures that wild moment when sound overwhelms you and almost pulls you under yet ultimately lets you ride its wave, to destinations unknown. It’s a record that pinpoints the exact moment you lose all control, where you surrender and let the music move you as if pulled by an invisible thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each track on For That Beautiful Feeling was born out of a desire to find that point of vision in the studio, a point that could then be refracted back onto the dancefloor through the music. As a result, it’s a collection of music that’s vividly colourful and confident and deeply psychedelic; impossible beauty carved from noise and chaos and endless fluid rhythm.

The Chemical Brothers - Skipping Like A Stone (Audio) ft. Beck

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

From the towering four to the floor rollercoaster ride of “Live Again” and the glorious analogue noise breakdown of “Goodbye,” through the return of Beck (previously heard on the Chemical Brothers’ 2015 single “Wide Open”) on the propulsive and dreamy “Skipping Like A Stone” and on to the deep, hypnotic swoon of the album’s title track, it’s clear that the duo’s tenth album comes from and is made for that beautiful feeling – that transcendent state that they evoke like no one else in modern music. It’s The Chemical Brothers at their very best.

For That Beautiful Feeling has already already garnered reams of positive press. The Observer wrote “The Chemical Brothers pick up up where 2019’s No Geography left off, with a nonsense-free reaffirmation of the dance duo’s greatest strength – making largely instrumental psychedelic house and techno somehow sound like pop music… as ever, the brightest stars are behind the desk not in the booth. That beautiful feeling must be pure pleasure.” The Times said “The Chemical Brothers – after 30 years in business – staunchly refuse to become a heritage act. In 90 mind blowing minutes (they) secured a next generation of fans.”

After a summer of festival headline sets across Europe, The Chemical Brothers will play a series of previously announced UK arena dates following the release of For That Beautiful Feeling. They play the following shows:

Sat Sept 9: Alexandra Head, Cardiff (with 2 Many DJs, Hot Chip DJs, Erol Alkan, Kelly Lee Owens, James Holroyd – sold out)

Thu Oct 26: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Fri Oct 27: AO Arena, Manchester

Sat Oct 28: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Wed Nov 1: 3Arena, Dublin

Fri Nov 3: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sat Nov 4: The O2, London.

Buy or stream For That Beautiful Feeling.