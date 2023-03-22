Chiiild And Vevo Present Performance Of ‘Bon Voyage’

Chiiild - Photo: Vevo (Courtesy of Big Hassle Media)

Vevo and Chiiild have teamed up for a live performance of “Bon Voyage” off his latest album, Better Luck In The Next Life. “Bon Voyage” follows Chiiild’s previous live performance of “Antidote.”

Previously, Chiiild was named a Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 with performances of “Weightless” and “Sleepwalking,” as well as DSCVR performances of “Pirouette” and “Gone” in 2021.

Chiiild - Bon Voyage (Live Performance) | Vevo

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Multi-talented artist Chiiild crafts beautiful and thought-provoking hymns that transcend genre, while still retaining the integrity of soul, jazz, and R&B. As an artist influenced by everyone from Pink Floyd to Sam Cooke, Chiiild has a knack for melding sounds and coupling them with songwriting that is rooted in both storytelling and social commentary. In early 2020, Chiiild released his debut EP Synthetic Soul. He followed with his debut album Hope For Sale in 2021, which earned a Hi-Fidelity Award at the Prism Prize and a Juno Award nomination for Alternative Album of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 2023 release, Better Luck In The Next Life, is a culmination of Chiiild’s influences and experiences, mixed with a graduated level of experimentation. At the heart of it, Better Luck In The Next Life matches passion with energy from an artist who isn’t afraid to take risks in his sound and evolve with every lyric and note.

About “Bon Voyage,” Chiiild says, “‘Bon Voyage’ marks the beginning of this new chapter. My aim with Better Luck In The Next Life is to give you a look inside my mind. Into the doubts and fears, ambitions and a few connections along the way. It was a form of healing putting these real situations into songs. When everybody is out here on the same thing, we’re just out here levitating.”

About the album, Chiiild shares, “Better Luck In The Next Life is a bit of an autobiographical record that covers all of the things that I love and some of the things I have gone through. It’s a very honest record that begins to tell my story and answer some of the questions about why I’m doing this in the first place as well as who I am.”

Buy or stream Better Luck in the Next Life.