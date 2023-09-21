Chvrches Celebrate 10 Years Of Debut With Live Versions Of Early Singles

Chvrches - Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Chvrches are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album The Bones Of What You Believe by sharing new versions of their first two singles and hosting a live premiere of one of their 2013 concerts.

They shared both a live recording and remastered version of their debut songs “Lies” and “The Mother We Share.” This marks the first two of five previously unshared live versions of their songs, all of which will appear in their upcoming 10th Anniversary Edition of the record.

CHVRCHES – Live at Ancienne Belgique, Brussels 2013

The live tracks were recorded at Ancienne Belgique in 2013, and to mark the occasion, the trio shared a live premiere of the show last night (September 20). The unheard tracks included the recently shared “Manhattan” and “Talking In My Sleep,” which came alongside new visualizers. Check out the Ancienne Belgique show above.

“Talking In My Sleep” is a dreamy, atmospheric track reminiscent of 80s indie pop. Describing the inspiration behind the song in a press release, the track’s vocalist Ian Cook said: “Some of the main sources of inspiration for our first album, including ‘Talking In My Sleep’ were artists that we all share a love for, and a lot of stuff from the ’80s.”

He continued: “Kate Bush (particularly the ‘Hounds of Love‘ album), Depeche Mode, Prince, Michael Jackson, and also a bunch of the blog-led indie pop music that was around in 2010. Martin particularly was really invested in that stuff and was bringing a lot of fresh sounds and ideas mixed with the classic 80’s pop influences that we all loved.”

The Special Edition of The Bones Of What You Believe is available in 1xLP clear vinyl, 2xLP black vinyl with die cut sleeve, 2xCD and Digital formats. Available exclusively with the 2xLP format, the band will also release a 7-inch vinyl featuring 2 unheard demos of “The Mother We Share.” “Talking In My Sleep” follows the release of another unreleased track, “Manhattan,” which will also be featured on the reissue. Cook remarked that working on that track was “the first time we messed around with sampling and chopping up our vocals which would go on to become one of the hallmarks of the band’s sound.”

