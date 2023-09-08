CHVRCHES Share Dreamy, Unreleased Song ‘Talking In My Sleep’

CHVRCHES - Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Redferns

Ahead of the upcoming 10th anniversary reissue of their 2013 album The Bones Of What You Believe, CHVRCHES have shared a previously unreleased track, “Talking In My Sleep.”

The group, consisting of members Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook, announced the reissue last month, set for release October 13th via Universal Music Recordings.

CHVRCHES - Talking In My Sleep (Visualiser)

“Talking In My Sleep” is a dreamy, atmospheric track reminiscent of 80s indie pop. Describing the inspiration behind the song in a press release, the track’s vocalist Ian Cook said: “Some of the main sources of inspiration for our first album, including ‘Talking In My Sleep’ were artists that we all share a love for, and a lot of stuff from the ’80s.”

He continued: “Kate Bush (particularly the ‘Hounds of Love‘ album), Depeche Mode, Prince, Michael Jackson, and also a bunch of the blog-led indie pop music that was around in 2010. Martin particularly was really invested in that stuff and was bringing a lot of fresh sounds and ideas mixed with the classic 80’s pop influences that we all loved.”

The Special Edition of The Bones Of What You Believe is available in 1xLP clear vinyl, 2xLP black vinyl with die cut sleeve, 2xCD and Digital formats. Available exclusively with the 2xLP format, the band will also release a 7-inch vinyl featuring 2 unheard demos of “The Mother We Share.” “Talking In My Sleep” follows the release of another unreleased track, “Manhattan,” which will also be featured on the reissue. Cook remarked that working on that track was “the first time we messed around with sampling and chopping up our vocals which would go on to become one of the hallmarks of the band’s sound.”

The group’s lead vocalist, Lauren Mayberry, just released her first solo single, “Are You Awake?” last week. An intimate piano ballad, the track is a departure from the group’s typical style. She also announced her first solo tour, with dates across North America, the U.K., and Europe.

Pre-order The Bones Of What Your Believe.