Claire Rosinkranz Gets Cinematic With New Single ‘Wes Anderson’

Ahead of her highly anticipated debut album out next month, 19-year-old singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz has dropped a brand new single, “Wes Anderson.” “I’ll give you good advice don’t answer them,” she sings, “Let me set the picture like Wes Anderson.”

The song, produced by Afterhrs and Paul Phamous, is another example of Claire’s signature breezy, Cali-inspired style, with relaxed guitar strums over a danceable beat.

Claire Rosinkranz - Wes Anderson (Official Lyric Video)

On the story behind the track, Claire explained, “honestly, this song started when I walked into my bathroom and started singing gibberish into the air. I kinda just spit out, ‘Let me set the picture like Wes Anderson,’ and then started making up the rest of the story. It’s about being hung up in a relationship/person that just wasn’t that great, and needing to refocus on the important things in life.”

“Wes Anderson” follows Claire’s August release “Pools and Palm Trees,” which has generated over one million streams and counting. Both tracks will be featured on her debut album Just Because, alongside earlier singles “Sad In Hawaii” and “Never Goes Away.” Just Because is set for release on October 6th via slowplay/Republic Records and available for pre-order.

The album promises to capture the mixed bag of emotions of growing up, from joy to anxiety to confusion. Of the album, she says, “Just Because is a collection of songs I wrote about my life as an 18-year-old. It’s a window into my world as I’m growing up and navigating life. Enjoy stepping into my lil movie.” Throughout 2022, she wrote and recorded the album with producers Afterhrs, Paul Phamous, Stint, Elie Rizk, and her most frequent collaborator, executive producer, and dad Ragnar Rosinkranz.

The singer-songwriter is best known for her viral TikTok hit, “Backyard Boy” – which earned rave reviews from The New York Times and Billboard, and has accumulated more than one billion streams to date.

This past week, Claire finished up a string of headline shows across the U.S. as she gears up for the album’s release and future shows.

Pre-order Just Because.