Coco Jones Adds More Dates To ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’ Tour

Coco Jones - Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Coco Jones has announced the dates for the second leg of her wildly celebrated What I Didn’t Tell You Tour. The new set of shows kicks off on October 23 in Philadelphia. She’ll travel to Atlanta, Cleveland, and more before wrapping up the run in Houston on November 12.

Coco’s initial 16-city What I Didn’t Tell You Tour of the U.S. and Canada opened on August 5 in Ontario, California, and wrapped up in Norfolk, Virginia, on September 3. Opening for Coco was Detroit R&B singer Ebony Riley (fka Riley Montana). Additionally, she was joined on select dates by Seattle singer Haben Abraham and by Coco’s fellow Bel-Air castmate Simone Joy Jones.

Back in July, Coco tapped Justin Timberlake for a massive remix of her hit single “ICU.” The track is available now via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

Timberlake—who, like Coco, is an accomplished singer/actor and a Tennessee native—graces “ICU” with a silky, soulful vocal performance. The gold-certified R&B smash is leading the charge in a huge breakthrough year for Coco, having amassed over 185 Million streams worldwide and hitting No.1 on the Urban mainstream radio chart. Check out the remix below. The news remix arrived on the heels of Jones taking home the Best New Artist honor at the BET Awards.

Outside of her big win, Jones also received BET Award nominations this year in the fields of Best Female R&B/Pop and Best Actress. She was previously nominated as Best New Artist at the BET Soul Train Awards ’22 (where she delivered a show-stopping performance of “ICU”) and won Outstanding New Artist at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

Named one of the Top 10 Best Songs of 2022 by The Hollywood Reporter, “ICU” is one of the focal tracks on What I Didn’t Tell You Deluxe EP. Released via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings in January, the EP has garnered over 265 Million global streams across all platforms.

Visit Coco Jones’ official website for more information.