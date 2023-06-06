Coi Leray Shares Music Video For ‘Bops’

Coi Leray - Photo: Mike Kirschbaum/NBAE via Getty Images

Multi-Platinum recording artist Coi Leray has released the music video for her single “Bops.” Released on April 27, “Bops” helped Coi set the stage for her highly anticipated Sophomore album, Coi.

The multi-Platinum artist will release her highly anticipated sophomore album on June 23 via Uptown Records/Republic Records. Over the course of 15 eclectic tracks, Leray will showcase not only her famous flow but also her vocals while touching on a multitude of genres. Fans can expect the hit-maker to explore varied sounds, from rap and rock, to pop, reggae, and dance.

Leray is getting ready for the release of the album with the “Bops” music video, in which she is full of confidence as she proudly proves her success as a chart-topping artist who can crank up a smash hit after hit. The video was produced and directed by Coi’s multi-media production company Trendsetter Studios with Coi credited as Creative Director.

The video finds Coi letting loose and celebrating her success with friends, complete with a cake and impressive dance moves in front of the framed records that got her here. We see Coi dancing in front of the physical manifestation of her artistry—the multi-Platinum record “No More Parties,” the Gold-certified “Big Purr (Prrrd)” [feat. Pooh Shiesty], and the frame triumphantly naming her a Billboard chart-topping artist. Coi and her dancers show off not only her bops, but her dance moves as well, wearing shorts with the word “PLAYERS” across—a proud display of Coi’s highest-charting single to date.

2023 is in full force for Coi due to her chart-topping success of her smash hit “Players,” bountiful new music releases, and major festival performances such as Rolling Loud California, Austin City Limits, Summer Jam. and more. This year has also seen Coi become the voice of the WNBA’s “More Than Game” campaign ahead of their 2023 season and continue to build her resume in the fashion space with her collaboration with FENDI by Marc Jacobs in their highly anticipated Summer Capsule collection.

You can also hear Coi on the big screen, with her collaboration with Metro Boomin on their song “Self Love,” as part of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, in theaters now.

Pre-order Coi.