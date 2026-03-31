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Conan Gray Announces Deluxe Edition Of ‘Wishbone,’ Shares New Song

‘The Best’ closes out the tracklist on the expanded project, set for release on April 24

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Conan Gray Wishbone
Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Conan Gray saved “The Best” for last. The pop singer-songwriter has released his new single “The Best” and revealed it to be the closing track from a new deluxe edition of his hit album Wishbone. Set for release on April 24, the expanded project adds five songs to the 2025 LP’s original 12-song tracklist. The other four additional tracks have yet to be revealed.

Gray is in the midst of his Wishbone World Tour, which hits Europe next after a North American run that saw him sell out venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Australia and New Zealand shows will follow this fall as Gray continues to rack up streams around the globe. (He’s up to 12 billion and counting.)

Conan Gray - The Best (Lyric Video)

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Gray debuted “The Best” at the tour’s Minneapolis stop at the Target Center on Feb. 19, and it has quickly become a fan favorite. Produced by John Buscema, the power ballad finds Gray summoning the power to move on from a past romance. “Grew out your buzzcut, now my hair is short/ Nothing like it once was, when I was yours,” he sings, noting the many ways he’s changed since the entanglement. Eventually he concludes that he can “finally wish you the best.”

Written by Gray and executive produced by Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan), Wishbone is the biggest album of the young phenom’s career so far. It debuted atop the Billboard album sales chart last August and reached a career-best No. 3 peak on the Billboard 200, boasting Gray’s biggest first-week sales figure to date. “Gray’s latest is tender and sweet, unveiling itself like secrets at a slumber party with your best friends,” wrote Brittany Spanos in Rolling Stone’s review. She continued, “For as vulnerable as much of the music feels, Gray wears his heart proudly on his sleeve. He’s never sounded more confident or comfortable, a thrilling promise of what’s to come from him in the future.”

Shop Conan Gray’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.

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