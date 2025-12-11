Connie Francis’ ‘Pretty Little Baby’ Is TikTok’s 2025 Track of the Year

Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Connie Francis’ “Pretty Little Baby” exploded as a viral phenomenon on TikTok this year, leading it to officially become the social media app’s 2025 Track of the Year. According to TikTok’s year-end report, the single was used over 28.4 million times in posts that gained more than 68 billion views. The uploads are from everyday people and celebrities alike, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Nara Smith and Ariana Greenblatt. Kylie Jenner’s video singing the tune with her daughter Stormi has been viewed over 132M times alone.

“Pretty Little Baby,” a deep cut from Francis’ 1962 album Connie Francis Sings Second Hand Love & Other Hits, previously topped the TikTok Music Charts with more than 1.3 million posts. Francis, a then-retired singer, joined TikTok in June in celebration of the song’s resurgence.

Connie Francis - Pretty Little Baby (Official Audio)

She posted a video with the caption: “My thanks to you all for the huge reception you have given to ‘Pretty Little Baby’. I am delighted to join the TikTok Community and share this moment with you.” In the video, she says, “I’m flabbergasted and excited about the huge buzz my 1962 recording of ‘Pretty Little Baby’ is making all over the world. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is captivating new generations and audiences is truly overwhelming for me. Thank you, TikTok.”

Francis sadly passed away in July at age 87. The American pop singer and actress had a career spanning almost seven decades, selling more than 200 million records worldwide. In 1960, she became the first woman in history to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when her signature hit “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” topped the chart. In honor of her legacy, more than 100 singles and rarities released between 1955-1960 became available to stream for the first time.

Trailing behind Francis’ “Pretty Little Baby” on TikTok’s 2025 Top Global Songs list is Jess Glynne’s “Hold My Hand.” The singer’s 2013 hit was featured in the viral “Nothing Beats a Jet2 Holiday” audio that has been used in more than 3.6 million videos. Other songs that round out the chart’s top five are Black Eyed Peas’ “Rock That Body,” J Balvin’s “Azul,” and Fantomel and Kate Linn’s “Dame Un Grrr.”

