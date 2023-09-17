Cuco Recruits Conexión Divina For ‘Dime’

Cuco and Conexión Divina - Photo: Enkrypt Los Angeles

Cuco has shared his newest single “Dime,” which features Los Angeles based sierreño group Conexión Divina. “Dime” sees Cuco pair his subtle production alongside the gentle harmonies of Conexión Divina.

Their collaboration gives a sweet timbre to the songs lyrics longing for lost love. Speaking on the track Cuco shares, “I had a blast working with Conexión Divina, I think the song is special and I hope everyone feels the same.” The release follows Cuco’s recent tracks, “Coastin’” feat. Alemán, that came alongside an accompanying music video directed by Bobby Astro, and his heartfelt rendition of Robert Carlos’ “Mi Querido, Mi Viejo, Mi Amigo.”

Cuco - Dime (feat. Conexión Divina) [Official Visualizer]

Cuco will be embarking on a North American tour beginning in Miami on October 19 and running through Atlanta, Houston, and more before concluding in his hometown of Los Angeles for a performance at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

“Coastin’” is a warm blend of Cuco’s psychedelic synths with rap, cumbia, and pop elements. Following Cuco’s heartfelt rendition of Roberto Carlos’ “Mi Querido, Mi Viejo, Mi Amigo,” “Coastin’” offers a similar sentimentality through the lens of rose-tinted glasses as Cuco and Alemán tell a story of two lovers. Alemán, currently touring with regional Mexican artist Peso Pluma, provides on “Coastin” fervent verses that are complimented by acoustic drums, giving the illusion of a live performance.

Cuco’s sophomore album, Fantasy Gateway, which Pitchfork described as having “newfound shine,” marked the opening of a fresh chapter for Cuco and his blossoming career. Throughout the 12-track project, Cuco reflects on his experiences as a teen in the spotlight and growing into adulthood.

Fantasy Gateway includes the stand-out tracks “Sitting In The Corner” featuring Kacey Musgraves and Adriel Favela, “Fin Del Mundo” featuring BRATTY, the psychedelic ballad “Time Machine,” and “Caution,” which arrived with visuals created by Grin Machine and directed by Cole Kush.

Buy or stream “Dime.”