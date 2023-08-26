Cuco Teams Up With Alemán For ‘Coastin’’
The track arrives alongside a Bobby Astro-directed music video.
Cuco has shared his latest single, “Coastin,’” which features Mexican rapper Alemán and arrives alongside a Bobby Astro directed music video.
“Coastin’” is a warm blend of Cuco’s psychedelic synths with rap, cumbia, and pop elements. Following Cuco’s heartfelt rendition of Roberto Carlos’ “Mi Querido, Mi Viejo, Mi Amigo,” “Coastin’” offers a similar sentimentality through the lens of rose-tinted glasses as Cuco and Alemán tell a story of two lovers. Alemán, currently touring with regional Mexican artist Peso Pluma, provides on “Coastin” fervent verses that are complimented by acoustic drums, giving the illusion of a live performance. Check out the track below.
Alongside the release of a new single, Cuco is also sharing a run of North American tour dates beginning in Miami on October 19 and running through Atlanta, Houston, and more before concluding in his hometown of Los Angeles for a performance at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival.
Cuco’s sophomore album, Fantasy Gateway, which Pitchfork described as having “newfound shine,” marked the opening of a fresh chapter for Cuco and his blossoming career. Throughout the 12-track project, Cuco reflects on his experiences as a teen in the spotlight and growing into adulthood.
Fantasy Gateway includes the stand-out tracks “Sitting In The Corner” featuring Kacey Musgraves and Adriel Favela, “Fin Del Mundo” featuring BRATTY, the psychedelic ballad “Time Machine,” and “Caution,” which arrived with visuals created by Grin Machine and directed by Cole Kush.
Buy or stream “Coastin’ (Feat. Alemán).”
Cuco Tour Dates:
10/19 – Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
10/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/25 – Oklahoma City, OKA @ The Criterion
10/27 – McAllen, TX @ McAllen Convention
10/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
11/1 – Monterrey, NL, Mexico @ Auditorio Pabellón
11/3 – Puebla, Mexico @ Auditorio Explanada
11/4 – CDMX, Mexico @ Pabellón Oeste
11/7 – Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico @ Teatro Diana
11/11-11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw