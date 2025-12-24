ADVERTISEMENT
DaBaby Offers Birthday Gift With Video For New Single ‘Out Ya Business’

The black-and-white clip directed by Nick Mays takes place in a school.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

DaBaby has celebrated his birthday by giving his fans a gift. The North Carolina-based rapper dropped a powerful Nick Mays directed video for his single “Out Ya Business.”

The track was released on December 17 and features DaBaby on the cover rocking a bandana, inspired by the way the late, great Tupac Shakur wore his. The song, too, takes cues from 2Pac’s most inspirations songs, with DaBaby aiming to uplift on “Out Ya Business.”

DABABY - OUT YA BUSINESS [Official Video]

Click to load video

He raps: “I am out your business/ But I can kick it to you, give you knowledge if you listen/ Just grind until it’s finished/ Keep ’em out your business.” This mentality of keeping one’s head down and working hard is reflected in the music video, too. The emotive black-and-white clip begins with DaBaby in a classroom before weaving through the hallways of a school, peeking in on the lives of the students who learn there. The camera continually comes back to a young woman sitting in front of a canvas, and the narrative eventually reveals a beautiful re-creation of the “Out Ya Business” single art.

DaBaby has been relentless in 2025, showcasing his strength with a number of successful singles. “Out Ya Business” was released alongside another track, “Paper Low,” while both of those cuts were preceded by “Letter To My YN.” At the beginning of the year, he recruited Big Boogie for the single “HIM,” which served as the first new music following his successful 2024 effort, How TF Is This A Mixtape? That project included the track “PHAT,” which remains one of the most successful songs in DaBaby’s catalog.

DaBaby’s passion for education reverberates outside of his musical work, too. The rapper continues to grow his charitable causes and be a beacon for his community. In honor of his late brother, Glenn Johnson, who tragically lost his life to suicide, he launched DaBaby Cares during Suicide Prevention Month in 2024.

