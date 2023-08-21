Damian Lewis Adds New Dates To Debut UK Tour

Damian Lewis - Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Damian Lewis has added extra dates to his first ever UK tour to meet demand. The tour is in support of Lewis’ debut album Mission Creep, released in June on Decca Records, the tour, and it kicks off on September 9 in Nottingham. However, it will now include additional dates in Basingstoke, Eastleigh and Milton Keynes.

Backed by his band of stellar musicians, Lewis’ tour follows a run of sold-out shows at London venues Omeara, KOKO, Union Chapel, The Tabernacle and Hoxton Hall, in addition to festival appearances at Wilderness and Black Deer Festival.

On its release, Mission Creep received extremely positive reviews, with The Daily Telegraph describing it as “Romantic, offbeat, witty, wise, very touching and unarguably accomplished”. The Line Of Best Fit also declared “Lewis’s songs are beautifully written and performed”, while Blues & Soul advised its readers to “be prepared for something very special.”

Lewis wrote all the original songs on Mission Creep during the time afforded to him in the first lockdown of the pandemic. But the album’s origin story began when Lewis, after leaving school, took to the road with his guitar and went busking through continental Europe. This experience has stayed with Damian ever since and is reflected in his debut release.

In a statement, Lewis said, “I’ve been blown away by the critical response to Mission Creep, and I hope everybody likes it as much as the critics seem to. All written by me and produced by my friend Giacomo Smith, with one or two favourite tracks thrown in as covers, you might think it’s a little weird that Major Winters is singing you a love song, or that Bobby Axelrod is getting all tender with some Neil Young, or that Nicholas Brody is wailing some up tempo rock ‘n’ roll at you, but come along, see for yourself. Because actually, none of those guys are up there, it’s just me with my incredible band of jazz ‘n’ rock musicians, and we’re in town to give you a great night out.”

Damian Lewis plays the following UK tour dates:

SEPTEMBER:

Sat 9 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Fri 15 Birmingham Town Hall

Sat 16 Cardiff The Gate

Sun 17 Bristol Thekla

Fri 29 Brighton The Old Market

Sat 30 Manchester Band on the Wall

OCTOBER:

Sun 1 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Sat 7 Gateshead Sage 2

NOVEMBER:

Wed 1 Basingstoke Haymarket (New date)

Thur 9 Eastleigh The Concord (new date)

Mon 6 Milton Keynes The Stables (new date)