Dan Auerbach Presents Easy Eye Sound Compilation ‘Tell Everybody!’

‘Tell Everybody!’ - Photo: Courtesy of Easy Eye Sound

Easy Eye Sound—the Nashville based label headed by Dan Auerbach—has shared Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound), a gripping anthology surveying the current state of the blues.

Featuring exclusive recordings, including a new song by The Black Keys, cut at Easy Eye Sounds’ Nashville studio, this snapshot of 21st century juke joint music captures a wide-ranging collection of artists brought together by a label that’s earned 16 Grammy-nominations, four Billboard No.1 Blues Albums, and widespread acclaim since its founding in 2017.

But beyond any of these accolades, Easy Eye Sound works to preserve the blues, uplift unsung voices in the genre and, in the process, build a thriving, multigenerational community. Across its twelve tracks, Tell Everybody! serves as a living embodiment of that core mission.

Throughout its tracklist, Tell Everybody! features masters like Louisiana powerhouse Robert Finley, North Mississippi’s RL Boyce, Betonia’s Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, and the Delta gospel sounds of Leo Bud Welch. Brilliant youngbloods include Detroit duo Moonrisers, Chicago-based Gabe Carter, and Korean-American Kentucky native Nat Myers.

Auerbach also shares a pair of never-before-heard tracks from both The Black Keys and his solo work, and can be heard with members of The Arcs alongside Joe Walsh backing the late Ohio blues hero Glenn Schwartz—a seminal if unsung guitar mentor for both Auerbach and Walsh alike.

To celebrate the release, Easy Eye Sound threw a Juke Joint Jam album release party earlier this week at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl. The event was headlined by The Black Keys, with the band that created the Grammy-nominated Delta Kream album—including Hill Country blues legends Kenny Brown (guitar) and Eric Deaton (bass)—and a special guest performance from Robert Finley with guest drummer Jeffrey Clemens. Additional sets were performed by Tell Everybody! contributors Jimmy “Duck” Holmes and Gabe Carter, who was joined by the Hill Country’s own Kinney Kimbrough on drums.

