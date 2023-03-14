Darius Rucker Hits Road For 21-Date ‘Starting Fires’ Tour From June

Darius Rucker - Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT

Darius Rucker has announced details of his Starting Fires Tour for this summer. The country star will play 21 dates across the US and Canada, opening on Roanoke, VA. Tickets for the itinerary go on general sale on Friday (17) and VIP packages for select dates will also be available.

Shop the best of Darius Rucker’s discography on vinyl and more.

Rucker’s guests on most of the shows will be Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Drew Green filling the support slot on two nights. Rucker is completing his long-awaited seventh studio album Carolyn’s Boy, and is due to unveil another track from it soon to follow the already-shared “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn,” the latter featuring Mississippi vocal group Chapel Hart. He also recently released his version of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Darius Rucker - Ol' Church Hymn (Audio) ft. Chapel Hart

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In a busy period, Rucker will also be front and center in his “other” incarnation as with Hootie & the Blowfish, who will headline the second annual HootieFest: The Big Splash at Moon Palace Cancún. The star-laden event takes places from April 26-29 and will feature oceanfront performances by Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit, and Cowboy Mouth. Hootie & the Blowfish will also play a special sunset show.

Listen to the best of Darius Rucker on Apple Music and Spotify.

The full Starting Fires Tour itinerary is:

June 15 – Roanoke, Va. || Elmwood Park Amphitheatre *

June 22 – Washington, D.C. || The Anthem

June 24 – Canandaigua, N.Y. || Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 13 – Dubuque, Iowa || Q Casino – Back Waters Stage *

July 20 – Jacksonville, Fla. || Daily’s Place

July 21 – Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 22 – Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 – Niagara Falls, Ontario || Fallsview Casino

Aug. 4 – Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 5 – Farmingville, N.Y. || Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill ^

Aug. 10 – Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. || BMO Pavilion

Aug. 12 – Maryland Heights, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 18 – Irvine, Calif. || FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre

Aug. 25 – San Diego, Calif. || Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug. 26 – Highland, Calif. || Yaamava’ Resort & Casino ^#

Sept. 8 – Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Sept. 9 – Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grand Theater #

Oct. 14 – Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater

* denotes Drew Green as support / # denotes no support (all other dates feature Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors)

^ dates on sale Monday, March 20