Darius Rucker Shares ‘Classic ’90s Country’ ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves’

Darius Rucker has released “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” as his new single and latest curtain-raiser for his upcoming seventh studio album Carolyn’s Boy.

“‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves’ is out now!!” posted the country star as the track became available. “I’m so excited for you all to finally hear it.” The mid-tempo song, led by Rucker’s powerful vocals, strident guitar, and with fiddle detail, follows the already-shared “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” as tasters for the album.

The new song is written by Dan Isbell, Ben Hayslip, and Jacob Rice. Says Rucker: “When I first heard ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves,’ the hook immediately got me. The beginning of the chorus, ‘Let’s drink what’s left of this…’ is classic ’90s country. I love it!”

Darius Rucker - Fires Don't Start Themselves (Official Audio)

On this Sunday’s (April 2) CMT Music Awards, Rucker will join forces with the Black Crowes for a duet of one of their bet-known songs, “She Talks to Angels.” The show airs on CBS and Paramount+ at 8pm ET/11PM PT.

“I’ve been a fan of The Black Crowes for decades, and I’m grateful that we’ve also become good friends over the years,” notes Rucker.”The first time I heard ‘She Talks to Angels;’ I remember being so moved by the lyrics that I went around Columbia, South Carolina asking every single bar to play it. I went home that night and put on Bonnie Raitt’s Home Plate, and decided I was going to try to write ‘She Talks to Angels’ for her. ‘Let Her Cry’ was what poured out of me. These guys have been so impactful on my career and I can’t wait to share the CMT stage with them.”

His upcoming Starting Fires Tour, its title chiming with the new track, heads out across the US and Canada this summer, in a 21-date itinerary that opens at Elmwood Park Amphitheatre in Roanoke, VA on June 15. Before that, he has a date at Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, OK on April 21, before he and his Hootie and the Blowfish bandmates head up Hootiefest: The Big Splash at Moon Palace Cancún from April 26-29.

