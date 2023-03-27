Carrie Underwood’s ‘Hate My Heart’ Among Six CMT Video Of The Year Finalists

Carrie Underwood - Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood’s “Hate My Heart” is among the six finalists for the coveted Video of the Year award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com.

The show will be broadcast live on CBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 2 at 8pm ET/11pm PT, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The other nominees for this year’s top award, making the cut from the original list of 16, are:

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart (Official Music Video)

Fans have been casting their votes for their favorite videos across all categories over the past three weeks. On the morning of Sunday, April 2nd, the six clips in the Video of the Year shortlist will be narrowed down to a Top 3; voting will then continue through the live show, before the announcement of the winner at the end of the broadcast.

Underwood will be competing for her fifth consecutive Video of the Year victory and tenth overall in that category. She remains the most-honored artist in CMT Music Awards history, with 25 wins across the whole of her career.

If Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown are victorious, they would become the first husband and wife duo to win the award, and it would be the first win for each of them in the category. Shelton previously won Video of the Year in 2018 for “I’ll Name The Dogs,” while Johnson, HARDY, Wilson, and Wallen are nominated in this category for the first time. Wilson has the most nominations of any artist this year, with four; Shelton, Underwood, Johnson, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, and Wilson are all among this year’s performers.

Buy or stream Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones.