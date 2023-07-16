Dave East Shares New Album ‘Fortune Favors The Bold’

Dave East - Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Dave East has returned with his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Fortune Favors The Bold, out now via Def Jam Recordings.

He locked and loaded this body of work with hard-hitting bars and hypnotic hooks. The latest single “Hustlers” [feat. Tyga] teems with uncontainable energy. Over a thick bass line and resounding choir sample, Dave and Tyga ignite quotable verses before the chorus rings out, “Only hustlers understand the s__t I’m talking about.”

The album spans bright moments such as “Letter To Kobi”—dedicated to Dave’s youngest daughter—and pensive lyricism during “It’s A Lot.” Meanwhile, he upholds the legacy of classic New York hip-hop with “Hallway Piss” produced by RZA and the knockout “Contemplation” featuring none other than Tony Starks himself, Ghostface Killah.

Other features on the album include Cordae, Coi Leray, G-Eazy, Jadakiss, Kid Capri, and more.

About the project, Dave stated, “You’ve got to be bold. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. Don’t let your environment box you in. Don’t wait on anybody to hand shit to you. I was in the projects with nothing. My daughters will never even smell the projects or know anything about the life I lived. Tomorrow isn’t promised. In the meantime, I’m going to put out some shit that will be here forever.”

“I Googled John Wick’s tattoo,” he goes on. “I thought about what Fortune Favors The Bold meant to me, and it totally fit the album. I had to be bold to continue doing what I’m doing and dealing with all of the hate, the love, and the shit I’ve dealt with. I never let it affect my journey. I’ve seen a lot of fortune I didn’t know I was going to see by being bold and not taking ‘No’ for an answer. This is a statement.”

Buy or stream Fortune Favors The Bold.