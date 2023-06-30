Dave East Recruits G-Eazy For ‘WDGAF’

Dave East and G-Eazy, ‘WDGAF’ - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Dave East returns with an anthemic new single and music video entitled “WDGAF” [feat. G-Eazy], out now via Def Jam Recordings. It sets the stage for his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Fortune Favors The Bold, arriving on July 14.

“WDGAF” notably stands out as the first collaboration between Dave and G-Eazy. Powered up by production from none other than Mike WiLL Made-It [Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé], these two top-tier rappers ignite an energetic lyrical volley. Following confident and catchy verses, the momentum builds towards an instantly chantable chorus, “When they see me in the street, they be calling out my name. Back the f__k up, they keep fogging up my frames.”

About the song, Dave said, “That joint is a bop. It’s a different tempo and sound I’ve never tapped into. I’m bragging, and you can’t shut me up! I’d never collaborated with G-Eazy before, and it was mad fun.”

Meanwhile, Fortune Favors The Bold sees Dave level up all around. The hooks hit harder, and the stories cut deeper as he delivers a potent, pummeling, and powerful body of work. The title was inspired by one of the tattoos on Keanu Reeves in the John Wick film franchise.

“I Googled John Wick’s tattoo,” Dave explains. “I thought about what Fortune Favors The Bold meant to me, and it totally fit the album. I had to be bold to continue doing what I’m doing and dealing with all of the hate, the love, and the s__t I’ve dealt with. I never let it affect my journey. I’ve seen a lot of fortune I didn’t know I was going to see by being bold and not taking ‘No’ for an answer. This is a statement.”

He initially bulldozed the way for the record with “Rich Problems.” It has already amassed 220K Spotify streams and 469K YouTube views on the music video.

