Def Jam Bring Christmas Cheer With New Holiday Compilation, ‘Def The Halls’

‘Def The Halls’ cover – Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Def Jam Recordings and 4th & Broadway have shared a brand new holiday compilation featuring nearly 20 marquee and emerging artists from the label’s roster.

The likes of Alessia Cara, Jhené Aiko, August 08, Kidd Kenn, and more appear on the new record, titled Def The Halls, reimagining traditional Christmas songs and sharing original festive cuts.

Def The Halls follows the 2019 compilation A Def Jam Christmas, which first featured Cara’s “Make It To Christmas.” That song also appears on this new release, alongside Aiko’s “Wrap Me Up” and August 08 reworking the Yuletide classic “Silent Night.”

Elsewhere, R&B singer and actor Coco Jones shares the new song “Silver Bells,” and North Carolina’s Mikhala Jené digs deep into her R&B roots for updates of two modern classics, Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” and Charles Brown’s “Please Come Home For Christmas.” Kidd Kenn and Pap Chanel, both signed to 4th & Broadway, team up on “Naughty,” and UK sensation Debbie delivers an original track called “Trinket.”

Earlier this year, Def Jam and 4th & Broadway teamed up once again for a “Who’s Next” showcase with New York radio station Hot 97. Emerging artists Armani White, SwaVay, 26AR, Young Devyn, and Lil Migo all played at the event at NYC’s S.O.B.’s venue.

Meanwhile, August 08 returned with his new project Seasick this summer, featuring the tracks “500 Days,” “Keep Me Around,” and “Water Sign,” the latter of which features Aiko. The record takes listeners through a thematic arc tracking the emotional journey that comes with a relationship’s demise.

Buy or stream Def The Halls.

Def The Halls tracklist:

1. Mikhala Jené – Please Come Home For Christmas

2. Alessia Cara – Make It To Christmas

3. Trinidad Cardona – Christmas With You

4. August 08, Kendra Jae – Underneath The Mistletoe

5. Debbie – Trinket

6. Calabasas – Last Christmas

7. DaniLeigh – BBC (ft. Kendra Jae)

8. Jhené Aiko – Wrap Me Up

9. Coco Jones – Silver Bells

10. OHNO – Cold With You

11. Kennedy Stephens – Everyday

12. Mikhala Jene – This Christmas

13. Kidd Kenn, Pap Chanel – Naughty

14. Jai’Len Josey – A Hoe’s Christmas

15 – Bry Bee – Snowed In

16 – August 08 – Silent Night