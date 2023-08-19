Demi Lovato Shares Rock Version Of ‘Confident’

Demi Lovato - Photo: Angelo Kritikos

Demi Lovato has released “Confident (Rock Version),” the latest reimagined hit from Demi ahead of her upcoming album REVAMPED, due September 15. The project will feature 10 of her career-defining songs as rock versions.

“Confident (Rock Version)” features re-recorded vocals and amplified new production from Warren “Oak” Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells, and Alex Nice. “Confident” was originally released eight years ago as the second single from Demi’s fifth studio album of the same name. The song became Demi’s fifth No.1 hit on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart and has since been certified 4x Platinum. “Confident (Rock Version)” follows the release of “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)” with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, “Heart Attack (Rock Version),” and “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version),” with much more to come on REVAMPED.

Demi Lovato - Confident (Rock Version) (Lyric Video)

“Sorry Not Sorry” was originally released as part of her Tell Me You Love Me album and gave the singer a Top 10 hit in the US. It has since been certified platinum in Italy, New Zealand, and the UK, double platinum in Australia, triple platinum in Canada, five-times platinum in the US, and diamond in Brazil, cementing it as a worldwide smash.

On the new rock version of “Sorry Not Sorry,” the track is laced with revving riffs and guttural screams as Lovato delivers their empowering message, which remains unchanged from the original. Towards the end, Slash takes the spotlight for an intricate guitar solo that helps elevate the song even higher into rock anthem territory.

The updated versions of old songs follow Lovato fully embracing rock on her album Holy Fvck. The rock and pop-punk sonics that colored the album allowed the star to get cathartic, sharing their pain and anger while reclaiming their power. The move proved to be a successful one for the singer, with the record topping Billboard’s Rock and Alternative charts.

Pre-order REVAMPED.